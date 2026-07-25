Family Medical Bills

Last November, our lives changed in an instant after a serious car wreck that left us facing unexpected medical expenses and a long road to recovery. As if that wasn't enough, ongoing diabetes treatment has added to the financial burden. Recently, another medical emergency led to an extended hospital stay for treatment of a serious bacterial infection in the bloodstream, resulting in even more overwhelming medical bills.

With only one person in our family able to work, keeping up with everyday expenses while managing mounting healthcare costs has become incredibly difficult. Every contribution, prayer, and act of kindness helps ease the burden and allows us to focus on healing instead of worrying about how we'll pay the next bill. We are deeply grateful for any support during this challenging time.



