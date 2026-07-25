Family lost home to Brantley wildfire

My niece & nephew lost their family home to the Brantley county wild fire & a few days after my niece needed to have shoulder surgery they are overwhelmed & like many didn’t have insurance please help them rebuild if you can Donate please do so they have been through enough losing everything these are Brantley county students & a waynesville primary employee. Alyssa , Cole & their mother Sherry Houston could use your help, your prayers & support during this very difficult time they have recieved donations from food to clothing but without anywhere to put these things they cannot accept much