Family loss

I am reaching out for help after a difficult day. Today, after leaving my doctor's appointment, I was sideswiped by a big rig in an area where there were no cameras. Now I'm left to fix everything by myself. I'm 9 months pregnant and don't have help from anyone else, so this situation feels overwhelming.

My car is my only means of transportation, and I need to get it repaired so I can safely get to appointments and take care of my family. The funds raised will go directly toward fixing my car and buying a new car seat for my 2-year-old, who was also in the car with me. By the grace of God, me and all the kids are okay, but we need support to get back on our feet.

Anything and everything will help us right now. If you can help, I would truly appreciate it. Your support means so much to me and my family during this challenging time.