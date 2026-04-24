Family Legal fees

A working mother of two, was abandoned by my spouse, the father of the children. Leaving us with the house, utilities, and all bills, plus four dogs. The children and I endured many years of mental, psychological, and physical abuse. We have spiritual guidance with faith in a safer and a brighter future.

The children and I need assistance in getting legal freedom from my spouse, their father. A percentage of proceeds will go back into the site, to aid others too.