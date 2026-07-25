Family is in need.

My name is Shelby my cousin Kenny and his wife Chris have hit some really hard times. I'm handling their fundraiser these are their words.

Hello. My name is Kenneth Barnett. My wife, Chris, and I are living in a motel in Springfield MO. We are paid up till Sunday, then we will not have a roof over our heads. I'm 60, not in the greatest of health. In April and June of 2024,I had back to back heart attacks. I was out of work til August. Went back to work part time because bills don't stop coming in. I got offered a better opportunity making more money and took that job. After a week, our only vehicle blew up. The computer got fried. Didn't have the money to fix it. I lost the job, and no car. End of August 2025, we lost our home. I moved in with my son and his family and my wife moved in with her daughter, 3.5 hours away. My wife moved back up to St Louis with me and my son. But it was to crowded. And the job market was drying up. We decided to move to Springfield where my wife lived for 20 years. Job market is better down here, but still can not get jobs. Public transport, but it takes 1.5hours to get to a job that would take 20-30 minutes by car. We are carless, jobless, down to our last $56.62, and about to be homeless and on the streets.