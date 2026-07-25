Family is everything

Hi Im Donna

I am a stay at home caretaker.

To my daughter she's 28 and my grandson 10. I do nearly everything for them... doctors appointments, medicines, mental health care therapist and psychiatrist to both of them. I pay their bills buy their food and etc. I currently don't have money on my own, so using their money for myself makes me feel bad.. and the fact we dont have money to last all month. So im asking from the bottom of my heart to please help us. I would love to buy a deep freezer to buy meats at sam's.! I love to stock up when I can.

I also need money to pay my medical bills and co-pays. Grandson loves to play basketball, so i would like to buy him a new goal. If i can finish paying the van off I can have money every month.

In the end I would be so grateful to receive any amount. Thank you