Family in Trouble.

I'm trying my hardest to provide for my wife and three sons (17,4.5, 0.5). Which has been barely doable for the last few years, but the pressure's mounting. I used to work 50+ hours per week and things worked for us. We don't have bills except the mortgage, utilities, phone and insurance. No internet or streaming services. We stopped going out during Covid, maybe we'll eat out 2-3 times a year. I work odd jobs like handyman gigs from time to time but right now everything just piling too high. The mortgage is paid on time, but I'm rotating the shut off notices from the utilities, and I strait can't pay the hospitol or credit cards down. I applied for financial aide from the hospitol (we've been falling behind since we lost a developing baby 1.5 years ago), and they want 1/2 of the 45k in my 401K, which we'll get taxed heavy on.





I don't know what else to do, please send help.