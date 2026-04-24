FAMILY IN NEED

Hello, we are the Small family. I am looking for help with our mortgage payment and energy bills. I'm a single father of two and our boxer Barkley. I work over 50 hours a week and still am in risk of losing our home. As a man it's very hard to ask anyone for help but I'm doing it for my kids. I go to bed every night worrying about our bills and being homeless to where I'm not my best version of myself for my kids. They see it but don't understand how expensive and hard things are nowadays. God blessed me with two wonderful kids Bailey and Evan and we pray every night that something will give and a blessing come our way. Any help is very much appreciated! Thank you for your time and consideration.

The Smalls.