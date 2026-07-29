Family in need

Hello everyone! My name is Kayla and I have 7 kids and we are struggling we had a very rough year to start . We lost our home , try to stay with family and friends and finally got a place and how I work a part time job. But it's not easy as a single mom also while one of my kids are sick . We might be homeless again and I'm trying my best . It's tough times and I know everyone goes through things but all I'm asking is for someone anyone to help us just a little please we will be blessed and grateful for anything !. Thank you