Family in need

Hi my name is Roderick hampton I live in Baton Rouge louisiana and im starting this fundraiser i need of a little support and i struggle with epilepsy seizures and cant work long hours and my daughter has type 1 diabetes so my wife have to work short hours as well in a house of 9 her name is lashonda Hampton my wife and daughter name quentashya hampton we make most times then we fall short we just trying to get a little wiggle room to hold us threw for a spell to focus on our heath and family plz if this story find you do what you can thanks GOD BLESS!!!!!!