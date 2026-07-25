Family in need.

Hi , I really never done anything like this but drastic measures. See I'm a single dad that had everyone turn their backs on myself and my 1 year old daughter izzy. They made us homeless in attempt to take my daughter from me. We're now in the process of trying to come up some help until my social security eventually goes through. All help would be greatly appreciated. Also thank you in advance from my little Izzy and I. No matter if your homeless or not if your a good parent you get rewarded and I have full custody of my daughter and I thank the lord everyday.