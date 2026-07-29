Family in Need. Please pray for us !!

As a father of 4 and another on the way I have literally been working 7 days a week and trying to make ends meet. My wife is 27 weeks pregnant and has been having a rough time since she went on leave and I am now the only one fighting everyday to keep us a float. We have yet to get anything for our baby that is coming since funds have just not been there and I’m slowly falling behind on all of our bills. If there is anyone who can pray for me and my family to have the faith that things will turn around for our family I would really appreciate it. Anything at this point will help us! Thanks for listening to our story and God Bless!