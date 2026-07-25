Family In Need

First off I want to thank you for taking time to read our story, even having acknowledgment of our tribulations is a blessing for us.





Hello, I am a Father of two wonderful children and a husband of a loving wife. I try my best to provide given our current state of being, We are in desperate need of any amount of financial support. We are behind on our utilities due to unexpected expenses.





Any amount of money you give will be such a blessing and help our little family out. We greatly appreciate any amount and thank you and god bless you. I know there are good hearted souls out there with the means to help. God supplies all we need, Amen. Thank you and Jesus saves! ❤️