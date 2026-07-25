Family in need of top notch doctors

Hello everyone, my name is Jared im married and have a stepson. My wife is having really bad seizures on a daily basis she cant work or hardly even live a normal day and im taking care of her daily. Im her caretaker atm and the doctors we have wont sign off on any paperwork or supply anti seizure medication. I love my queen and we cant work atm but family first always. We've seen so many doctors and have gotten eegs but we cant afford the top notch care that she needs. Government medical assistance is not enough to get the care we need. Feels like im running out of hope. Idk what to do but try a fundraiser for my family. My awesome autistic step son starts high-school next month and I dont want the roof over our head to be taken from us.

Im looking for help in any kind of way, shes a hell of a lady, a great wife, and even a better mom. If you even just read this thanks for your time and patience.





Jared