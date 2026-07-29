Family in need of safe, stable housing

I am reaching out to respectfully request assistance with a security deposit and first month’s rent so that my family and I can secure stable housing during a very difficult time in our lives. Over the past several weeks, I experienced an unexpected job loss that caused significant financial hardship for my family. Despite my best efforts to maintain our housing and meet our obligations, the loss of income ultimately resulted in us becoming homeless. Since then, we have been staying in a hotel as a temporary solution, but the cost of doing so has quickly depleted the limited funds I had saved. I am grateful to share that I have recently secured new employment and am scheduled to begin work soon. While this opportunity will allow me to regain financial stability and support my family moving forward, I am currently facing a gap between starting work and receiving my first paycheck. Because of this, I do not have the funds necessary to cover the security deposit and first month’s rent required to move into a permanent residence. My family is not looking for long-term assistance. We simply need help overcoming this immediate obstacle so that we can move from temporary shelter into stable housing. Once I begin receiving income from my new job, I am confident in my ability to maintain the monthly rent and provide for my family’s needs independently. This situation has been incredibly challenging, both financially and emotionally. The uncertainty of not having a stable place to call home has placed a tremendous burden on my family. Securing housing would provide us with the safety, stability, and peace of mind needed to rebuild our lives and focus on moving forward. I am willing to provide documentation of my employment offer, proof of income once available, identification, and any other information necessary to support my request. Any assistance, whether financial support, referrals to housing programs, or connections to community resources, would be sincerely appreciated. Thank you for taking the time to consider my request. Your support could make a life-changing difference for my family during this critical time. We are deeply grateful for any help you may be able to provide.



