Family in need of help during temporary lay off

Mother’s Day, May 10, 2026 the apartments above my work place caught fire. It’s caused smoke and water damage. Since that day, it’s been a serious struggle for myself and my family. I’ve been temporarily laid off, causing bills to accumulate fast. My children and I are living in a hotel, and don’t have enough to pay for our weekly stay. The timeline for returning to work is looking like August or September. Please, any donation helps.