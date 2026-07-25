Family in Need of Help

Hello,

My name is Brandi and my dear friend, Kelly, is experiencing what we experienced during the flood of 2016 in Ascension Parish. Her mother, who is also very special to me, had water enter her home in Cottonport yesterday during the severe flooding that the town and many other surrounding cities experienced. They are having to quickly try to remove every single item in her mother’s home that is possible salvageable at this point and store in Kelly’s home. As we all know, it is an overwhelming process for all involved, not only emotionally but physically. There are many things that are needed during this process that insurance does not cover. Tubs to store personal items, cleaning supplies, etc. There is also the expense off having to relocate and pay for those expenses as well as food expenses when you are not in your home. This is a very special family to me and they would never ask for help. I was blessed in 2016 to have many people help my entire family when everyone lost their homes and personal possessions. It was truly devastating to see the people I love suffer, but the outpouring love and support from others really did make a difference in alleviating stress during the very difficult experience. This is a family who would give to others even when they are suffering as well. If anyone is in the position to help, I would sincerely appreciate the support. No donation is too small. Every dollar helps. Thank you to all, and please know I am creating this site because I really do feel it would change the course of this families life in the most positive way.

Sincerely,

Brandi Stafford