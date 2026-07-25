Family in need of help

Hi im a mom to 2 kids, a little girl who is 8 and a son who is 6. Im a stay at home mom and my husband works. We had a fallout with the only 2 people we new here and the living situation was bad. We currently stay in a hotel and are paying so much we are struggling. We have finally found a place that we can afford. Due to the living in hotel situation and paying weekly and food, we are struggling to save. We need help raising $700 to move into this place. Please anything helps. I cannot afford daycare and have no family around here so I am unable to get a job with my 2 little kids. I have lowered price due to, Were blessed with $300 so we are now down to $700 , Thank you Everyone have a blessed day 🙏 pictures are the hotel were in. I am not lying we do stay in a hotel and don't want to if we can get help