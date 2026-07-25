Family in need of financial assistance.

Hello everyone,

My family and I are in severe financial crisis, and I am here praying for help. I lost my job in May, and have since been searching for employment with no success. Our bills are overwhelming, one vehicle is broken down, and the other is on its last leg. My wife is unable to work due to an autoimmune disease that effects her bones, so she stays home with our little girl who's four. To top it off we recently found out my wife is pregnant with our second.

Normally I wouldn't ask for help, but I genuinely didn't know where else to turn other than god.

God bless everyone, remember to help whenever you can.