Family in need of Car due to health issues

Hello,





My name is Lucy and my husband and I are a family of 4 with two kids. We are currently really struggling due to my health. I've had to loose alot of workdays and it really has put a big stress on us. We currently volunteer at our church with the youth and we love doing so. But, we have had a really big issue with transportation both for work and church. We financed a vehicle and the financing is really high, due to my credit. Between the car insurance mandatory due to financing, and the car payment it is about 800 dollars a month. And with me loosing work days with health issues, that is not doable. On top of that, the vehicle has broken down several times and is currently broken down. We found a local dealership that has two vehicles that would meet our needs and the combined cost is lower than the payoff balance we owe. This would make it so we have transportation for church activities and work. At the moment we have one vehicle and it limits us in serving as well, with me taking the vehicle to work my husband has to decline certain church activities he would like to help out in and he is at home with no transportation. We are praying for a miracle to get us out of this trial. We are hoping to raise enough to purchase both vehicles without the need to finance anything. This will greatly help us in eliminating this 800.00 monthly bill. If you feel it in your heart to help out please do. We will pray for each person who donates.