Family in need of a car

We were all in the car and it made a popping sound and the car caught on fire and I lost my phone and my purse and I almost lost my dog and but we can get the other stuff back in the car but we couldn't get our life back if my sister didn't say get out the car my sister whole driver side was caught on fire and her seatbelt wouldn't come off I'm so grateful god was on our side that day thank goodness we made it out at the right time before it blew up it would really help if anyone could help me get a car I would really appreciate that.

Stay blessed