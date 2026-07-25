This sweet lady got 3 kids she lose her husband and her job about to homeless with them babies i hate that she is going this all by herself I know she loves God she. Prays all the time for a miracle . I just hope people can find in. They're heart to help this family in need grateful little kids will be so happy they don't want the family to separate. I wouldn't want my family to break up as well either . Traumatized the kids will be losing there father and they mother and each other sad. so my fellow friends and family let's help my friend to keep her family together all she needs is $4000 to get her back on her feet. Thanks in advance. Your guardian angel 😇