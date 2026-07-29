Family in need

i am starting a go fund me account for my family they literally lost car so we r needing another vehicle .So we can make our appointment and all my mom 70 yrs old deaf. Blind and has thermal cancer

Our vehicle blew up on us Saturday and all. and if u have it then. Please donate to it . Thank you all in advance . Paypal is morgannmary9979@gmail.com

Mary Godwin . I'm also disabled and all