Family in need Familia en Necesidad

No Job right now and in need of any support that can be given to the family, if I wasn’t in need i wouldn’t be doing this, I would be working but folie to the government not doing their job as they should I am without work. I have children to feed and bills and rent to pay. I try to work a lil here and there while my situation geste fixed but it’s hard getting a stable and good job due to the requirements when they are hiring! Any support helps! God hasn’t left us alone and I know there are angels helping us due to god being in their hearts! Thankyou in advance 🙏🏼