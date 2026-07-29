Family in need

Hello my name is Eddy Watt I’m a husband and father of 4! Me and my family have been going through real hardships after landlord tryed raising the rent from 2,000 to 2,800 after only being there 15days and being put out because not agreeing to those terms and loosing in court because no legal knowledge and not being able to afford legal aid from this we went from being with out a vehicle,loss of job, as well as homelessness! We’ve never lost faith and kept God in our hearts! We were recently blessed with a home and now are trying to get a vehicle as well As home items and things for the kids! The vehicle is intended so that I can get to and from employment to hold up the end of the bills! Really seeking help so that I don’t go through what we just did I know things in life happens just don’t want my children experiencing what we went through! Anything will help! Thank you and God Bless