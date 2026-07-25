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FAMILY IN NEED!

Goal$150,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byShellie Saunders

FAMILY IN NEED!

My name is Nathaniel, and I’m reaching out because my family needs more help than I can give—myself, my wife and two daughters—are now homeless after I lost my job and a recent Animal attack!I have been trying to get my girls a forever home just so they can have something that they can enjly for the rest of their lives and their families lives, I've tried everything to me, and I want nothing more than to give them a safe and stable home. Please help us escape this hellhole, I almost my life here or worse my youngest daughter's life because the landlords refuse to handle the drug dealings in the parking lot right by my kids windows. So I decided I would because ive had it with this type of everyday for years! I went and asked politely if they can vacate and do their elsewhere, unfortunately things went south when my daughter came outside and their dog locked eyes to her, I managed to intervene in time but that started a new fight for me with their dog biting me and the owner, his gf and their friend started jumping me and repeatedly bash the back of my head in with their feet and a broken garden post, the dog kept biting and punctured my arms and legs a bit. T.P.D came and after everything was said and done, I got arrested after being taken to the hospital for aggravated assault. FML!!


I have no right to ask anyone for anything, but im not a bad person and my family doesn't deserve this. Please help if you can, God Bless.


The funds raised here will go directly toward securing a home for my family! Every dollar will help us get one step closer to a roof over our heads and a fresh start. I’m doing everything I can to find work and keep my family together, but right now, we can’t do this alone.


I have no right to ask for help, but I’m at the end of my rope. My girls don’t deserve to be homeless again because I failed them as a father. If you’re able to support us or even just share our story, it would mean the world to us. Thank you for reading and I hope ya'll have a blessed day!




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