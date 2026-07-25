Family in Need

I'm 41 years old. I've had two back surgeries, and I'm working for Spark delivering groceries for Walmart at the moment, but it's not making enough. My wife just had a hysterectomy last week and isn't getting paid from insurance while she's off work because she wasn't at her job long enough before her surgery to get paid. We have 4 kids living at home, and we need rent and to pay our electric bill this week, and on top of that, our car needs a new ball joint in the front end. I don't have nearly enough. I don't like asking people for things, especially people I don't know. But I'm desperate. God has always provided for us, and I feel like God is telling me to just put this out there. Thank you to anyone who does donate. May God bless you in return.