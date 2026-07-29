Family in need!!

Hello my name is Natosha I have a husband and two beautiful babies who are twins. 3 months ago my husband was working for a great company and making good money enough to support our needs, but due to unpaid ticket from another state from a few years ago it caused him to lose his licenses and sadly his job went along with it because of the line of work he did called for a drivers licenses. He has been actively looking for a Job but hasnt been successful because of his background even though it's things from years ago it's still costing him when it comes to finding work. I have recently had several surgeries and unable to work and filing for disability and have been denied and in the process of appealing it. Any Help received will go towards bills or groceries. thank you for your contributions and God bless 🙏