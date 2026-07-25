Family in Crisis needs help just to simply survive

A family whom resides in their RV have come up on a series of bad luck and are now stuck in the heat with no utilities, no resources, and nowhere to turn.

It all began when the RV broke down and the family has been stranded ever since. The RV needs engine repairs in order to run again and the family is on a fixed budget and cannot afford the repairs. They are stranded where they have no access to electricity, water, or propane. They also have no personal vehicle to consistently pick up simple survival resources.

The family used a generator for electric and a window unit to cool a room in the RV during the hot parts of the day. The generator has played out and the fan has stopped spinning in the window unit. Now they are stuck in a metal oven without consistent access to water to help cool them off and propane to cook with. Spending any extra money they have ad to get the resources they need to stay hydrated and keep food cold and cook, the family now does not have the money to afford anymore help or even food. They are in crisis and need some help.

The funds collected for this family will go towards an inverter generator that will power the RV and all components such as the air conditioner, refrigerator, and lights. The funds raised will also ist in either getting the RV repaired or having the RV towed to a place where the family will have consistent access to water and supply them with water until arrangements for a move or repairs could be made. The funds will also help provide the family with propane for cooking and food for the month. Last, the funds will be used to help with gas for the generator to help keep their electricity going. If you have anything you would like to donate directly to the family, such as generator, after, gas cards, food, hotel voucher, propane, or anything you believe will help them through this crisis please text 7314602595 to arrange dropoff or pick up.

I appreciate any and every person who can help this family in need, even if it is simply praying for them.