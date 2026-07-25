Family in crisis

I don’t even know, Where to begin so. I was planning to move to Texas, I had a friend of 30 years there but not anymore. I’m a family of six. So me and the friend was talking and I told her I will move to Texas in the next couple of years. She asked me to come now which was back in April, so I agreed and we found a place, I sent her first month rent payment and the security deposit 2,575. She got the okay June rolls around and I send her Junes rent which is 1625. She started asking for $38 to deposited into her account in which my daughter said it shouldn’t charge. I don’t know much about this stuff deliver accept payment on Zelle so we’re going back-and-forth. I’m telling her I really don’t know how to use it call my daughter so she can help you. She ended up telling me she’s just gonna take her name of the lease asked her. Why would she do that so she went silent at inbox their on Facebook no response I am boxer Husband so I noticed that she blocked me and her husband blocked me so I end up doing the people search and finding his name and talking to him in which he’s a RN and she’s a LPN‼️ he said he had talked to her. He wasn’t getting into it. See what she do whatever whatever so she end up saying I cost her $300 to take her name off the lease what she said that I told my daughter I said ain’t no Landlord about to break the lease food. $300 and the lease is just started May 1. I kept telling her please just send the money back and I will Zelle it to you so she could Zelle it to the landlord because that at this time I didn’t have any other Landlord‘s information. so I end up going back to conversations that me and her had and she has screenshot it me parts of the lease. I end up finding a Landlord‘s address looked it up, end up calling and talking to him at first he told me he couldn’t give me no information because I wasn’t on the lease. I told him me and my kid should be on there. He said no she just signed it so I end up telling him that I paid first month security I even gave her the rent money for June. He told me he didn’t get paid for June before all that be asked to give me his information. She told me no because I got her and her husband into about contacting her husband and she wasn’t giving me anything because she didn’t want me nowhere around her so back to the Landlord, I’ll talk to him. He told me to screenshot him the conversation between me and her also send him proof that I pay first month security and Also sent her Junes rent. So I sent them all the way he asked for. He ended up changing the lease suffering so my name so I still had a house but by her taking the 1625 June’s rent I had to pay June‘s rent again which he probated it to 1380 I also had to pay 1200 my rent in which the house I stay in Michigan so that sent me back a lot. I end up contacting her brother in Florida and which he told me that she owe him over $5000 and it’s a couple of other people that she also ran off on a money and that’s her MO when she get the money she just started blocking you. The only thing I’m asking is for 3500 for U-Haul and gas to be able to relocate my kids from Michigan to Texas I normally don’t do this. Anybody can tell you that I don’t ask for nothing. She also made me lose a job. I was supposed to start a job on the 23rd of June I started paying my tickets off cause I need my license but about her doing that and sent me back all the way and in a minute me and my kids will be homeless. I’m just trying to get my kids into their new home anything will help.