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Family in Belize in need after house fire

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$2,725 USD

Fundraiser created byRoss Ott

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ross Ott

Family in Belize in need after house fire

See updates here:


https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwu6scYXefXIxzs3lJ4ft7AULXMJhi05Y&si=AEZ0ndHsSJPBsTQs

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Good Friday of this year, the Herman family experienced the devastating loss of their home due to a fire. While they are deeply grateful that every member of the family was spared, they now face the difficult challenge of rebuilding their lives and their home.


Ross is a volunteer serving in Belize and assisting families in need within the Holy Emanuel neighborhood. Through his work in the community, he has come to know the Herman family, who themselves are local residents dedicated to helping and serving the poor in their area. This fundraiser is intended to help the Herman family recover from the loss of their home and rebuild a safe place for their family.


Herman has the skills and determination to rebuild the home himself, but the family needs assistance obtaining the building materials necessary to make that possible. Both parents are employed and working hard to provide for their family, but the added burden of paying rent while rebuilding has created significant financial strain.


Funds raised through this campaign will be used specifically to purchase building materials needed for the reconstruction of the family's home, including lumber, roofing materials, concrete, cement blocks, doors, windows, fasteners, electrical supplies, plumbing materials, and other essential construction items. As rebuilding progresses, additional funds may also be used to help furnish the rebuilt home with basic household necessities.


To ensure the funds are used for their intended purpose, donations will not be distributed as cash. Instead, the funds will be managed on behalf of the Herman family by establishing an account for them at a licensed local building supply store in Belize. Building materials needed for the reconstruction project will be purchased directly through this account, allowing the family to obtain the supplies required to rebuild their home.


Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference in helping this family return to a place they can once again call home.


Most importantly, we ask for your prayers for the Herman family as they navigate this difficult season. Your generosity, encouragement, and support will help bring hope and restoration to a family in need.


Thank you for considering a gift and for keeping the Herman family in your prayers.


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