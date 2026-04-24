Family homeless due to house fire easter sunday

Hello I am reaching out as a last resort to get some help with surviving a tradegy that hit us easter sunday. Me and my family lost our home after sunday in redding california due to a house fire. Due to being homeless now and having a rare brain condition that needs decompression surgery. CfS has deemed us incapable of providing and raising our children. So now we are homeless waiting on ssi and have lost literally everything we had to love for our babies. Im asking for some help to keep us off the streets and so we can do what we need to, to fight in court to get our kids back. CfS must be stopped with their legal kidnapping of children. Just because im sick and because I had a house fire an emergency that could not be foreseen does not deem us unfit to raise our children.0