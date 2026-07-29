Family home

I had recently lost my job after being there for a year. It was a big down fall. I lost our home and we have to be out by the 16th. We have a little money saved up mainly using it too pay our car and food we are just 500$ away from having the deposit and first months rent. I do have three children and a wife and we are just asking for a little help too get us into a new home a place we can call home. It's been a struggle everyday we fight too make sure our children have what they need if any of you can help anything is greatly appreciated