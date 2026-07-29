Family help

Like so many families, we’re very tight on money right now. Watching my husband go through this custody battle has been incredibly hard—he loves his kids more than anything, but his ex will not let them see him. The emotional toll on our family has been overwhelming, and it’s heartbreaking to see him miss out on time with his children.

We’re doing everything we can, but saving for a lawyer while also paying child support is nearly impossible. The funds we raise will go directly to legal fees so we can get things started in court and fight for his right to see his kids. Every dollar will help us take the next step toward reuniting our family.

I want to express my deepest appreciation to anyone who considers helping us. I wish I could give something back in return, but right now, we’re desperate and struggling. As a stay-at-home mom, I can’t contribute financially, so asking our community is my only option. It’s so hard to watch my husband drown in this situation, and your support—whether through donations or simply sharing our story—means more than words can say.