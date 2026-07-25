Family help

Hello, my name is Nalin Harshana Abeykoon, and I am from Sri Lanka.

My family has been living in a rented house for many years. Unfortunately, due to financial hardship, it has become very difficult to keep up with the rent and our daily expenses.

I am a father of two wonderful children. My son is 15 years old, and my daughter is 13 years old. They are both attending school, and I work hard to support their education because I believe it is the key to their future.

Our biggest dream is to have a small, safe home of our own, where my children can grow up without the fear of losing the place we live.

Any donation, no matter how small, will make a real difference to our family. If you are unable to donate, sharing our story with others would also help us greatly.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and for taking the time to read our story. May God bless you and your family.

With gratitude,

Nalin Harshana Abeykoon