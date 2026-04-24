Family help

Hello My name is Staysha Cole , I’m reaching out to whoever will read this. I am currently facing hardship with my housing , my boyfriend and I had a baby 5 months ago and just a month or so ago he lost his job , since then both him and I have been actively searching for work. We live in a smaller city where work is hard to come by. I fortunately have been blessed to get a job with a fast food place just to bring in money but I haven’t started as of yet , he’s still looking. We haven’t been able to keep up with the rent for this month and I’m hoping I can receive help for July as well just so that we have time to catch up on everything. We’re just looking to keep a roof over our 5 months old’s head more than anything. And anything is appreciated. Thank you so much