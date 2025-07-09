Family Help 🙏🏾

Hello my name is Monique a lil back story on why I would love the help and how it would be a blessing for me and my family want to start by saying god bless each and everyone of us

I have a small family it’s me and I have 4 kids i have a set of twins girls that’s 9 years old now now they dad was deported over to Ghana (Africa) when the kids was only 3 years old that’s makes it hard no child support on the other end I work and do my best as much as possible. I’m a loving parent a loving person and will give someone the shirt off my back.

Also dealing with dental, I had my teeth taken out. I hate that I’ve done that now it’s a problem with me eating certain foods. I’m not used to that. I’m uncomfortable with my mouth. Don’t really like to be out in public talking to people and I would like some dental implants to be my confidence back up

i want to be out playing with the kids smiling talking comfortable without someone looking into my face and me being insecure

not asking for too much just need a steppingstone to help out in a time of need any thing would help and I ask that you say a lil prayer for us thanks to everyone



