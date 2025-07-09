Family Gym

I am fundraising for a building for my home gym I have a couple pieces of equipment already but no place to keep them out of the weather. I have battled with my weight since 2012. I have several health conditions that affect my metabolism, and energy which affects my weight loss. With my doctors help, I have lost 75 lbs this past year but I’m not done. This is a life long change I’m making. I have at least another 30 lbs to lose and then I wanna maintain and keep it off. My children are my biggest motivation. They are always wanting to exercise with me but we can’t go to a gym. It’ll be too expensive. We do walk around the neighborhood but I need a safer solution so my youngest child can join in when she wants. I do have a job but unfortunately I don’t make enough to buy a building myself so this is my only other option. With your help, it’s possible! Thank you in advance and God Bless you!