family funds

this fundraiser is to help loved ones that have fallen into hard times! this would help them purchase everyday needs and essentials. from the kindness in your hearts please donate! anything helps. all funds will go to them. my grandmother doesn’t have enough education to get a job. although she can not work she is still a trying woman. she tries to find side hustles here and there as far as cleaning or babysitting. she has no vehicle and has to take her bicycle from place to place. her husband suffered from a stroke a few years back and can no longer work. they struggle to put food on the table and stay cool enough in their very small camper. although times are hear for them to get by they still have the purest hearts. it is hard for them to make it to dr.’s appointments without a vehicle and sometimes even harder to pay for prescriptions they need! any and every donation will help and be deeply appreciated.