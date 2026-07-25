Family Fund Post-Venezuela Earthquake

Greetings, my name is Genova Alvarado Hoffman, I am Venezuelan and my husband Michael, an American, are raising funds for my family members who have been severely affected by the earthquake in Venezuela. We currently live in Brazil and are asking for donations to help my family and extended family recover from the devastation.





The situation is catastrophic. In the La Guaira region, my cousins' apartment building collapsed and five of his family members were trapped under the rubble, including an eight-month-old baby. They are listed as still missing but we believe the entire family has died.





In the photos in the short video you'll see the family members who are still missing. The man in the green circle was outside the apartment when the earthquake took place (in one photo he is searching the rubble for his family). Everyone in the photo except the man is still under the rubble, including the baby.





A non-family member of mine was rescued with her child from under the rubble and are currently without any home. This fund will go towards helping them as well.





I have other family members who are thankfully safe in Caracas and were not physically injured, although they have suffered extensive material losses, and others have lost their homes completely.





I am reaching out for donations of any amount possible and help me spread the word about this fundraising campaign to support these individuals—among your family, friends, acquaintances, and anyone else willing to support this humanitarian cause. My intention is to provide financial support to my family in Venezuela, ensuring the funds reach them directly rather than through NGOs. I want to help my immediate family and friends, as well as the relatives of my mother and their daughters who reside in Venezuela. I hope you can make contributions of any amount; every donation, no matter how small, will make a huge difference.





Every donation will be sent directly to my brother Alexis who has taken charge of managing the distribution of the funds the support of our family and relatives. Thank you in advance, and if you cannot support us financially we cordially ask for your prayers for my cousins who died in the building collapse and every family that is currently suffering in my country.





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Saludos, mi nombre es Genova Alvarado Hoffman; soy venezolana y, junto a mi esposo Michael (estadounidense), estamos recaudando fondos para mis familiares gravemente afectados por el terremoto en Venezuela. Actualmente vivimos en Brasil y solicitamos donaciones para ayudar a mi familia directa y extendida a recuperarse de esta devastación.





La situación es catastrófica. En la región de La Guaira, el edificio de apartamentos donde vivían mis primos colapsó y cinco miembros de su familia quedaron atrapados bajo los escombros, incluido un bebé de seis meses. Técnicamente siguen desaparecidos, pero creemos que toda la familia ha fallecido.





Tengo otros familiares que, afortunadamente, están a salvo en Caracas y no sufrieron lesiones físicas, aunque han padecido pérdidas materiales considerables; algunos incluso han perdido sus hogares por completo.





Les pido donaciones de cualquier monto y que me ayuden a difundir esta campaña de recaudación para apoyar a estas personas entre sus familiares, amigos, conocidos y cualquier otra persona dispuesta a colaborar con esta causa humanitaria. Mi intención es brindar apoyo económico a mi gente en Venezuela, asegurándome de que los fondos lleguen directamente a ellos y no a través de ONG. Quiero ayudar a mi familia inmediata y a mis amigos, así como a los parientes de mi madre y a sus hijas que residen en Venezuela. Espero que puedan realizar contribuciones de cualquier cuantía; cada donación, por pequeña que sea, marcará una gran diferencia.





Todas las donaciones se enviarán directamente a mi hermano en Caracas, quien se ha hecho cargo de gestionar la distribución de la ayuda entre nuestra familia y parientes. Les agradezco de antemano; y si no pueden apoyarnos económicamente, les pedimos cordialmente sus oraciones por mis primos fallecidos en el derrumbe del edificio y por todas las familias que sufren actualmente en mi país.