Family from Gaza

Here is the English version of the story tailored for your fundraising campaign:

In a cramped corner of a torn tent, which offers no protection from the scorching heat of summer or the freezing cold of winter, Abu Mohammad’s family sits. Until recently, they lived in their warm, comfortable home in Gaza City. Today, their life has turned into a continuous journey of displacement, pursued by danger from one place to another, tasting the bitterness of refuge and extreme poverty.

The tragedy began when they were forced to flee their home under heavy bombardment. They left with only the clothes on their backs, leaving behind their memories, their children’s dreams, and their sole source of livelihood. Since that day, their lives have become a daily nightmare, searching for the barest essentials of survival.

In this tent, the children sleep on the cold ground. Every morning, the mother wakes up to the tears of her little ones asking for food or a sip of clean water. "Mom, I'm hungry"—a phrase that shatters her heart every single moment as she looks at empty pots and helpless hands with nothing to offer. Death does not just threaten them from above; it lurks below in the form of cruel hunger, burning thirst, and diseases ravaging their weak bodies due to contaminated water and a complete lack of healthcare.

Abu Mohammad, who used to work tirelessly to provide a decent life for his family, now stands helpless and broken-hearted, watching his children wither away like autumn leaves. The water they drink, when available, is polluted and unsafe, and their single meal of the day—if they are lucky to find one—is nothing more than a piece of dry bread or canned food that barely keeps them alive.

Abu Mohammad’s family is just one example of thousands of families in Gaza living this tragic reality, where safety is gone, food is scarce, and staying alive has become a daily miracle.

Be Their Support:

Our people in Gaza are not only facing danger from violence, but they are also facing a slow death through hunger, thirst, and sickness. Supporting them during these dark times is not just a humanitarian duty; it is the lifeline they cling to. Your donation, your support, and your voice amplifying their suffering is what keeps hope alive in their hearts that they are not alone in this darkness. Choose to be the hand that wipes away the tears of a hungry child, and the shield for a family that has lost everything.