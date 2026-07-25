Family Fist

I am trying to raise this amount to finally be able to give my family a day they deserve. My work so hard and try the provide everything for my family, and times are hard. I haven’t been able to take my family out for a vacation or a family day since my accident, but even with my disability, I’d still like to be able to have a family day. The medications and Doctor bills are overwhelming… so there’s never anything for extra. A beautiful day with my family to remember would be the blessing we’ve been looking for.