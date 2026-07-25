Family financial emergency.

I feel very terrible for my wife and 2 kids. We are trying to meet daily ends but it is almost impossible. My wife was sick for 4 months and then now i got injured. I have 2 children which we really love and did everything to keep them safe and happy and want to continue. I had a job but may be no longer work in that field due to my injury. and in order to catch up with other payments and bills till i get treated and recover i need help. I dont have much to sell and make money. This is very sad for me that i am asking for contribution. I would really appritiate if people out there do help. when some one does i am very thankful to you and god bless.