Family Facing Car Loss and Home Water Damage

Our family is going through an incredibly difficult week. Just one day before our hot water heater failed and flooded parts of our home, we were involved in a car accident that left us without our vehicle. Between towing, transportation, emergency cleanup, and replacing the water heater, the unexpected costs have become overwhelming for our family. We are doing everything we can while caring for our children and navigating insurance claims. Any help, whether through donations or sharing our fundraiser, would mean so much to us right now.



