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Family emergency after losing both parents

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDominick Leo Miller

Fundraiser funds will be received by carrie miller

Family emergency after losing both parents

To start off our story I guess we begin at the beginning, we've been moving from 3 different states to make sure both my grandparents were taken care of, and in April of 2024 we lost my grandma suddenly, and in Feb of 2026 we lost my grandpa as well after he had a stroke and literally passed away later that night. we got behind on the mortgage payments and the house went up for auction and we are just trying to make out back to Wyoming, it's my mom and my younger 2 brothers for over 20 years she has been their sole caretaker again as many of you have known, and 2013 she herself had to go on disability so many is very tight, we just want to be able to go back home to wyoming we were we feel safe and loved, they are currently residing in

Oklahoma and have no family nor friends really where my grandparents wanted to retire and we followed them to make sure all their medical needs were taken care of, I understand if you cannot donate any and everything is very appreciated even if it's just a share to help,.I am the oldest son in school on West Virginia and can't helpich being this far away so I'm writing this for my mom, were at the point where the house was Auctioned yesterday and we have til June 24th to move out and be back in Wyoming thank you for taking the time to listen to our story any and everything else. my mom Carrie Miller as many of you may know she was a Home health CNA and helped keep alot of people in the homes til they passed themselves and all her and my little brothers want us to move back home to Lovell I hope and pray she can get the help she needs as of now she's lost almost everything

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