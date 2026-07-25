Family dog

I dont really know how to start this but Im 15 years old and an only child My parents both work full time and things have been really hard for us financially

I have a dog who means everything to me He is not just a pet he has been my comfort and my best friend through so many difficult moments He has helped me more than I can even put into words and I love him with my whole heart

Right now he is very sick and needs treatment Watching him go through this has been heartbreaking I am trying everything I can to help him I have sold what I could and my parents are doing everything they can but it still isnt enough

This has been really overwhelming especially while I am also struggling with my mental health I just want what is best for him and a chance to help him feel better



