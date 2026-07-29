Family business Recovery,South Africa

Our small family road freight business,Wilmau Vervoer (Transport) is in urgent need of operating capital.

Started in 2005,we had good and bad years.

From the 2008 Recession,Covid,Ukraine war God

always helped us.

The current volatility in global

oil price and the effect it has on diesel

price is reflecting the end of our business.

With these fund we can put a recovery plan in action,preserve the jobs of our loyal staff members and secure

diesel

at a lower price.

I know we can get through this,our Lord and Savior Jesus will not test us with things we cant handle.

At the end of the day,with no operating capital,we will have no option but to shut down permanently.

Thank you.