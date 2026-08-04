Family Assistance

My family is in desperate need of help so that we can make it through the month of August. My husband lost his job back in May and has been applying for work for three months. In all of that time he has had one interview. With my work, I teach. I was on an emergency license and had to demote to a substitute position. My last paycheck came in June. We had nothing for the month of July although my check was able to sustain us for that month. Now, we are not able to pay our bills unless I sub and until my husband finds a job. My work will not be consistent and we won’t be able to pay for groceries or other essentials. Truthfully, I’m not sure how we are going to make it this month. Please consider helping my family. I know God takes care of us. Thank you.