Family and friends at the Duct Tape Drags

It’s the Sixth Annual "Duct Tape Drags", held at Firebird Motorsports Park in Arizona October 16 & 17. 2026.

All cars, trucks, and people are welcome for a drag racing party! The event features autographs with celebrity guests and friends, there will also be the Battle of the Beaters low-buck drag race, and the Vice Grip Garage Burnout Pit.

This is an event I have always wanted to attend. I am a retired mechanic. I am on a fixed income and would love to participate in this event. Our family team will be racing a 1977 Chevrolet station wagon street driven steam punk rat rod that we have for a few years. This car will be entered into the Battle of The beaters catagory. I will be the driver. The whole idea is to have fun with my family and make new friends. This will be a somewhat historical event for this kind of gearhead following.

I am asking for a donation that is for the event expenses. (anybody can go on line and see the event pricing)

I need $125 for the car entry fee. I have a crew of 4 at $60 a person ($240)

I asked for $400 because this website gets a percentage of the funds received.

If I receive more funding than I initially ask for, I will spend it on gas for the car and food and shwag for the crew.

Thanks for your time and consideration

Our crew “Mad Fink Racing”