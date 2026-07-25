Family Abuse

Hello,

My name is Jan and I recently left my home I share with a close family member. This was because of severe verbal and sometimes physical abuse. The shelters had no room

I am currently in assisted living but the City is not accepting new applications due to another residence closing down. I was told it could take up to 6 months. My odsp I receive does not cover it and my family member will not help. Please give only what you can afford.

Thanks

Jan